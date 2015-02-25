New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo prices 1.5 bln euro 2022 bond

Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo Spa
(Intesa Sanpaolo)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 4,2022
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.6390
Reoffer price 99.6390
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 4,2015
Lead Manager(s) IMI,BNPP & HSBC
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
