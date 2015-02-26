New Issue- Credit Agricole prices dual tranche deal

Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Tranche 1

Borrower Credit Agricole SA acting through its London branch

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 15, 2023

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.489

Yield 0.566 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66bp

Over Govt

ISIN CH0262883363

Tranche 2

Issuer Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 3, 2027

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 101.405

Yield 0.380 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 28bp

Over Govt

Payment Date March 16, 2015

ISIN CH0255893072

Common terms

Payment Date March 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

