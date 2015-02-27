FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Intu: fall in net rental income drags shares down
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 27, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Intu: fall in net rental income drags shares down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Intu Properties Plc slips after the shopping centre owner posts its third consecutive year of falls in net rental income and keeps divi unchanged

** Stock, down as much as 2.4 pct, among top losers on FTSE 100

** LFL net rental income falls 3.2 pct in yr ended Dec. 31, dragging underlying earnings per share down 3 pct to 13.3p

** Oriel Securities says rise of internet retailing & challenging environment for retailers still significant barrier to organic rental income growth

** Intu recommends FY dividend of 13.7p, unchanged versus a 2013 number adjusted for rights issue bonus (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.