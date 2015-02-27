New Issue-KB Lucerne adds 30 mln SFR to PERP bond

Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Luzerner Kantonlbank
Issue Amount 30 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.25 pct
Payment Date March 06, 2015
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 130 million Swiss francs
When fungible
