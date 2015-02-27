FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KB Lucerne adds 30 mln SFR to PERP bond
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-KB Lucerne adds 30 mln SFR to PERP bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Luzerner Kantonlbank

Issue Amount 30 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.25 pct

Payment Date March 06, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 130 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0269697659

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

