New Issue- IFC adds 1.5 bln Russian ruble to 2020 bond

Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date January 21, 2020
Coupon 11.0 pct
Issue price 102.500
Yield 10.328 pct
Payment Date March 6, 2015
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 7.0 billion Russian ruble
when fungible
