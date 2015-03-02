FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Samsung Elec shares extend gains on new Galaxy S phones
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Samsung Elec shares extend gains on new Galaxy S phones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics

* Shares extend gains after unveiling new Galaxy S phones in Barcelona ahead of industry trade event

* Galaxy S6 vs Galaxy S6 edge models built with casing using metal and Corning gorilla glass, offer wireless charging and other technological improvements

* Kyobo Securites analyst Choi Do-yeon says market receiving new phones positively, boosting hopes that mobile earnings have bottomed in 2014

* Samsung shares up 3.1 percent as of 0040 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

