BRIEF-Samsung Elec shares extend gains on new Galaxy S phones

March 2 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics

* Shares extend gains after unveiling new Galaxy S phones in Barcelona ahead of industry trade event

* Galaxy S6 vs Galaxy S6 edge models built with casing using metal and Corning gorilla glass, offer wireless charging and other technological improvements

* Kyobo Securites analyst Choi Do-yeon says market receiving new phones positively, boosting hopes that mobile earnings have bottomed in 2014

* Samsung shares up 3.1 percent as of 0040 GMT