FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shenergy sells Haitong Securities shares from December to February
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2015 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Shenergy sells Haitong Securities shares from December to February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Shenergy Co Ltd

* Says sold 10 million shares of Haitong Securities at an average price of 22 yuan per share in December, to obtain investment gains of about 150 million yuan ($23.91 million) in 2014

* Says sold another 11.5 million shares in Haitong at an average price of 22.52 yuan per share in January and February this year, to obtain investment gains of 180 million yuan in 2015

* Says owns outstanding shares of 64.46 million shares in Haitong Securities to date, after recent share sales

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/18CZ5i1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2727 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.