BRIEF-Shenergy sells Haitong Securities shares from December to February

March 2 (Reuters) - Shenergy Co Ltd

* Says sold 10 million shares of Haitong Securities at an average price of 22 yuan per share in December, to obtain investment gains of about 150 million yuan ($23.91 million) in 2014

* Says sold another 11.5 million shares in Haitong at an average price of 22.52 yuan per share in January and February this year, to obtain investment gains of 180 million yuan in 2015

* Says owns outstanding shares of 64.46 million shares in Haitong Securities to date, after recent share sales

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/18CZ5i1

