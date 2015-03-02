New Issue- Nord/LB prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

March 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower NORD/LB Covered Finance Bank S.A
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 10, 2020
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 99.503
Reoffer price 99.503
Yield 0.3504 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 10, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ BANK, NORD/LB & UBS
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)