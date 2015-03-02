FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Nord/LB prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
#Financials
March 2, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Nord/LB prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower NORD/LB Covered Finance Bank S.A

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 10, 2020

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 99.503

Reoffer price 99.503

Yield 0.3504 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ BANK, NORD/LB & UBS

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1199018398

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
