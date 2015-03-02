FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Walliser KB adds 50 mln SFR to 2023 bond
#Financials
March 2, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Walliser KB adds 50 mln SFR to 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale Du Valais

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss Francs

Maturity Date March 15, 2023

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.25 pct

Payment Date March 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing Swiss

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 200 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0273037892

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
