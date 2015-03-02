New Issue-Walliser KB adds 50 mln SFR to 2023 bond

Mar 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Banque Cantonale Du Valais
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss Francs
Maturity Date March 15, 2023
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.25 pct
Payment Date March 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing Swiss
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 200 million Swiss francs
When fungible
