New Issue- EIB adds 100 mln Turkish lira to 2017 bond
Why no city should want Amazon's HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
March 2, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 100 mln Turkish lira to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 93.891

Reoffer price 92.7035

Spread 52 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.3 pct February 2018 TURKGB

Payment Date March 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & RBC Europe Limited

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 pct M&U and 1.1875 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0858481194

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
