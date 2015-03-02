New Issue- ABN Amro Bank adds 100 mln stg to 2018 bond

March 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower ABN Amro Bank N.V

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 18, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 102.980

Yield 1.682 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UKT

Payment Date March 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 350 million sterling

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1199554160

ISIN XS1078025845

