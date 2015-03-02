New Issue- Bank of Ireland prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

March 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 9, 2020

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.887

Yield 1.273 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 134.7bp

Over the OBL 171

Payment Date March 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Nomura & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s) & BB+ (S&P)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1198677897

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)