New Issue-PfZ Schweiz prices a multi tranche deal

Mar 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen Kantonalbanken AG
(PfZ Schweiz)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 250 million swiss frnac
Maturity Date February 14, 2025
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 101.6760
Reoffer price 101.0510
Reoffer yield 0.267 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 395 million swiss franc
Maturity Date May 15, 2019
Coupon 0.125 pct
Issue price 101.5250
Reoffer price 101.1500
Reoffer yield Minus 0.15 pct
Spread 31.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Parent ISIN CH0253609082
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 366 million swiss franc
Maturity Date July 16, 2029
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 101.9400
Reoffer price 101.0650
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Common terms
Payment Date March 16,2015
Lead Manager(s) SKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
