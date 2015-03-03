New Issue- Edenred prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

March 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Edenred

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 10, 2025

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 98.939

Reoffer price 98.939

Yield 1.49 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 113.3bp

over the 0.5 pct 2025 DBR

Payment Date March 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,

HSBC, Santander, Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012599892

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)