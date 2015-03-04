FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBA hires banks for planned dollar bonds
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 3:41 AM / 3 years ago

CBA hires banks for planned dollar bonds

John Weavers

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 4 (IFR) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia , rated Aa2/AA-/AA-, has mandated Citigroup, CBA, HSBC, and JP Morgan as joint bookrunners for US dollar three-year fixed and/or floating-rate and five-year fixed-rate note benchmark offerings.

One recent comparable is fellow Australian major lender ANZ’s underwhelming US$1.1bn dual-tranche three-year senior unsecured issuance bond issued on January 12. This brought in less than half of the US$2.25bn the bank raised from a three-part issue in June 2014.

ANZ’s US$600m 1.5% fixed-rate 3(a)(2) note priced to yield 65bp over US Treasuries, only 5bp tighter than 70bp area initial price thoughts and in the middle of 65bp area (plus/minus 2bp) guidance. The US$500m 144A/Reg S floater came at three-month Libor plus 44bp.

National Australia Bank saw a similarly disappointing outcome for its US$1.25bn three-tranche sale last December. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.