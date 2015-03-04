FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner Fresnillo's full-year profit falls on low silver, gold prices
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 4, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Miner Fresnillo's full-year profit falls on low silver, gold prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said its full-year pretax profit dropped 40 percent, hurt by falling gold and silver prices.

The company’s pretax profit fell to $251.1 million in the year ended Dec. 31 from $418.7 million a year earlier.

Fresnillo, which produces silver and gold from six mines in Mexico, said total revenue fell 12.5 percent to $1.41 million.

The company said the average realised silver price decreased 18.4 percent to $18.6 per ounce in 2014, while average realised gold price fell 10.2 percent to $1,257.7 per ounce. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.