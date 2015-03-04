New Issue-Bayern LB prices 50 mln euro 2035 FRN

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date March 09, 2035
Coupon 77.5 pct of 20 year CMS
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 09, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)