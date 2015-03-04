New Issue- HSBC SFH prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

March 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower HSBC SFH (France) SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 11, 2022

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.907

Reoffer price 99.907

Yield 0.3885 pct

Spread Minus 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Danske, HSBC, ING, Natixis, NORD/LB,

Santander GBM, SGCIB & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012602522

