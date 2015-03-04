FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Vilmorin adds 150 mln euro to 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Vilmorin adds 150 mln euro to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Vilmorin & CIE SA

(Vilmorin)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date May 26,2021

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 104.802

Reoffer price 104.802

Reoffer yield 1.557 pct

Spread 117 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 11,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 450 million euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011921881

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.