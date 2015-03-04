New Issue- Vilmorin adds 150 mln euro to 2021 bond

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Vilmorin & CIE SA
(Vilmorin)
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date May 26,2021
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 104.802
Reoffer price 104.802
Reoffer yield 1.557 pct
Spread 117 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 11,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 450 million euro when fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)