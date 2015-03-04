FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Axis Bank prices $200 mln 2020 bond
March 4, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Axis Bank prices $200 mln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Axis Bank Ltd (DIFC Branch)

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date May 21, 2020

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 101.461

Reoffer price 101.461

Yield 2.944 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date March 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Citi, HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $700 million

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

