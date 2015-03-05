FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Deutsche Bank prices 300 mln SFR 2023 bond
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche Bank prices 300 mln SFR 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 19, 2023

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.565

Reoffer price 100.565

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN CH0273925989

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.