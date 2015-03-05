New Issue-Deutsche Bank prices 300 mln SFR 2023 bond

Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 19, 2023

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.565

Reoffer price 100.565

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN CH0273925989

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)