New Issue-Vasakronan prices 100 mln SEK 2022 bond

Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 12, 2022

Coupon 1.46 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.46 pct

Payment Date March 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)