New Issue-Lansforsakringar prices 250 mln SEK 2018 bond
March 5, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Lansforsakringar prices 250 mln SEK 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 12, 2018

Coupon 0.6 pct

Payment Date March 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0006887113

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
