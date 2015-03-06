FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Marshalls: jumps on strong FY profit
#Hot Stocks
March 6, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Marshalls: jumps on strong FY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Landscaping materials company Marshalls rose as much as 5 pct, after posting strong full-year profit

** Company experienced strong order intake and sales growth in all its end markets in 2014

** Sales rose 20 percent at its the Public Sector and Commercial market, which contributes over 60 percent of overall sales

** Marshalls said 2015 has started well with sales in January and February up 13 pct against the prior year comparatives.

** “Although the UK macro environment is healthy, Marshalls is clearly taking market share: benefiting from its national distribution, product innovation and initiatives within segments such as rail, water management and street furniture,” analyst at Panmure Gordon write in a note

** A final dividend of 4.0p has been recommended, making 6.0p full year dividend (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
