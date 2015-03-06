FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- VP Bank AG prices dual tranche deal
#Financials
March 6, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- VP Bank AG prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower VP Bank AG

* * * *

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 7, 2021

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.74

Reoffer price 100.74

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0262888933

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 7, 2024

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.89

Reoffer price 100.89

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0262888941

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Deutsche Bank & VP Bank (JLNB)

Denoms (K) 5

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
