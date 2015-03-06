FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Castellum prices 750 mln SEK 2020 FRN
#Financials
March 6, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Castellum prices 750 mln SEK 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Castellum AB

Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 13, 2020

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 120bp

Payment Date March 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006887147

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
