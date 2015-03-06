New Issue-Castellum prices 750 mln SEK 2020 FRN

Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Castellum AB

Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 13, 2020

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 120bp

Payment Date March 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006887147

