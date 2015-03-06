FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- City of Sodertalje adds 200 mln sek 2016 to FRN
#Financials
March 6, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- City of Sodertalje adds 200 mln sek 2016 to FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower City of Sodertalje

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date September 6, 2016

Coupon 3 months stibor + 2.5 basis points

Payment Date March 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB

Listing Nasdaq Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006877668

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

