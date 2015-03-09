New Issue- Perennial Treasury prices S$100 mln 2018 bond

Mar 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Perennial Treasury Pte. Ltd

(Perennial Treasury)

Guarantor Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited

Issue Amount S$100 million

Maturity Date March 16,2018

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.25 pct

Payment Date March 16,2015

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd &

United Overseas Bank Ltd

Listing SGX-ST

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore Law

