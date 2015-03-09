FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Perennial Treasury prices S$100 mln 2018 bond
March 9, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Perennial Treasury prices S$100 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Perennial Treasury Pte. Ltd

(Perennial Treasury)

Guarantor Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited

Issue Amount S$100 million

Maturity Date March 16,2018

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.25 pct

Payment Date March 16,2015

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd &

United Overseas Bank Ltd

Listing SGX-ST

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore Law

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
