New Issue- AIB prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
March 9, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- AIB prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.971

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 146.4bp

over the 0 pct April 2020 OBL

Payment Date March 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

Morgan Stanley & Nomura

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
