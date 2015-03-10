New Issue- Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank prices 185 mln sfr 2028 bond

March 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 185 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 30, 2028
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 101.525
Yield 0.627 pct
Spread 20 Basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BLKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
