New Issue- Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank prices 185 mln sfr 2028 bond
March 10, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank prices 185 mln sfr 2028 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 185 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 30, 2028

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 101.525

Yield 0.627 pct

Spread 20 Basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BLKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0274314787

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

