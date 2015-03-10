New Issue- Coventry Building Society prices 500 mln stg 2020 FRN

March 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Coventry Building Society

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date March 17, 2020

Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds Bank, RBC CM & Santander GBM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1203083438

