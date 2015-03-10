FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Coventry Building Society prices 500 mln stg 2020 FRN
#Financials
March 10, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Coventry Building Society prices 500 mln stg 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Coventry Building Society

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date March 17, 2020

Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds Bank, RBC CM & Santander GBM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1203083438

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
