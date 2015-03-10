New Issue- CDC prices 250 mln stg 2019 bond

March 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse Des Depots Et Consignations (CDC)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 23, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.609
Yield 1.58 pct
Spread 36 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date March 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & RBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
