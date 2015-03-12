FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Cineworld: profit jumps, sees strong 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 12, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Cineworld: profit jumps, sees strong 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British cinema operator Cineworld Group rose as much as 8 pct on Thursday, making it one of the top gainers on FTSE-250 Midcap Index

** Expects 2015 to be a strong year with big releases including the Bond film “Spectre”, the fourth and final Hunger Games movie “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2” and the latest Star Wars film “Star Wars: Episode VII”, lined up.

** “2015 looks a ‘strong year’ given well publicised big films with a good start from recent titles Taken 3 and 50 Shades,” analysts at Investec Securities write in a note.

** FY pretax earnings more than doubled, boosted by its purchase of the theatre business of Poland’s Cinema City International in 2014

** Cineworld, which plans to open 20 new cinemas this year, said box office revenue rose 43 percent in 2014 (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.