New Issue-ZKB prices 320 mln sfr 2021 bond
#Financials
March 12, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-ZKB prices 320 mln sfr 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK

(ZKB)

Issue Amount 320 million swiss franc

Maturity Date March 30,2021

Coupon 0.250 pct

Issue price 100.7170

Reoffer price 100.7170

Spread 35.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 30,2015

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA(S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0274740262

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

