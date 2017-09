March 12 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Deren Electronic Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to acquire 60 percent stake initially in Italy’s Meta system S.p.A for 56.8 million euros ($60.41 million) to develop auto parts business

($1 = 0.9403 euros)