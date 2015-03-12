New Issue- Rhineland- Palatinate prices dual tranche deal

March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rheinland-Palatinate, Land of

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 280 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2016

Coupon Zero

ISIN DE000RLP0660

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 13, 2017

Coupon 3 months Libor + 15 basis points

****

Common Terms

Payment Date March 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CMZ

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN DE000RLP0652

