New Issue- Rhineland- Palatinate prices dual tranche deal
March 12, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Rhineland- Palatinate prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rheinland-Palatinate, Land of

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 280 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2016

Coupon Zero

ISIN DE000RLP0660

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 13, 2017

Coupon 3 months Libor + 15 basis points

****

Common Terms

Payment Date March 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CMZ

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN DE000RLP0652

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

