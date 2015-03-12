FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Beijing infrastructure prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
#Financials
March 12, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Beijing infrastructure prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Eastern Creation II Investment Holdings Ltd

Guarantor Beijing infrastructure Investment

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue Price 99.768

Reoffer Price 99.768

Yield 1.079

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) The Royal Bank of Scotland, Bank of China,

Bank of China, BNP Paribas, CCB International,

ICBC (Asia), J.P. Morgan, HSBC, The Royal Bank of Scotland

Listing Stock Exchange & HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

