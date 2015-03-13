FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Afren: Drops as recapitalisation plan means equity dilution
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 13, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Afren: Drops as recapitalisation plan means equity dilution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Afren Plc’s shares fall as much as 26 pct & top pct loser on FTSE 250, after the indebted oil producer says existing shareholders to hold only about 11 percent stake post recapitalisation

** Most traded stock on the LSE, with over 30 mln shares having changed hands in the first half hour of trade vs daily avg of 23 mln

** Co, whose assets are primarily in Nigeria, says reaches an in-principle agreement to address funding needs and recapitalise its capital structure

** Stock has shed 96 pct of its value since July end, hurt by oil price rout, dismissal of top executives, absence of probable reserves at a Iraqi Kurdistan field and a default on debt payment

** Out of the 14 analysts covering the stock, 6 have a “strong sell” or “sell” rating on it, while 8 rate it as “hold”, according to Reuters data

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.