New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2021 to FRN
#Financials
March 13, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2021 to FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt

Oldenburg Girozentrale

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2021

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 38 basis points

Issue price 99.8200

Reoffer price 99.8200

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 41 basis points

Payment Date March 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL9584

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

