New Issue- Credito Emiliano prices 200 mln euro 2025 bond
#Financials
March 13, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Credito Emiliano prices 200 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Credito Emiliano Spa

(Credito Emiliano)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date March 13,2025

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.4320

Reoffer price 99.4320

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 13,2015

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English (Italian for subordination)

ISIN XS1199020295

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
