New Issue-Berlin prices 50 mln euro 2030 FRN
March 13, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Berlin prices 50 mln euro 2030 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Berlin, Land Von

(Berlin)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date April 12,2030

Coupon 6 month Euribor + 5 basis points

Payment Date March 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) Deka

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A14J3D2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

