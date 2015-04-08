FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Wirtschafts- und Intrastrukturbank Hessen adds 150 mln euros to 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Wirtschafts- und Intrastrukturbank Hessen adds 150 mln euros to 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Wirtschafts- und Intrastrukturbank Hessen

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 111.845

Yield 0.407 pct

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, DZ BANK, Helaba and HSBC

Ratings AA (S&P)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1R0139

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.