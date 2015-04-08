New Issue- Wirtschafts- und Intrastrukturbank Hessen adds 150 mln euros to 2024 bond

April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Wirtschafts- und Intrastrukturbank Hessen

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 111.845

Yield 0.407 pct

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, DZ BANK, Helaba and HSBC

Ratings AA (S&P)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1R0139

