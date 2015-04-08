New Issue- Wirtschafts- und Intrastrukturbank Hessen adds 150 mln euros to 2024 bond

April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Wirtschafts- und Intrastrukturbank Hessen
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 111.845
Yield 0.407 pct
Spread Minus 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, DZ BANK, Helaba and HSBC
Ratings AA (S&P)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro
when fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)