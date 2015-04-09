FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Wearable camera makers: Shares continue to rise
April 9, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Wearable camera makers: Shares continue to rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Wearable camera makers’ shares continue to rise on Thursday after white police officer caught on video shooting a black man in South Carolina on Saturday

** Investors see incident driving growth in demand for body cameras by police as means of increasing law-enforcement accountability

** Digital Ally Inc up 12.9 pct at $15.80, Image Sensing Systems Inc up 9.3 pct at $2.89

** More than 1.3 mln Digital Ally shares traded by 11:00 a.m. ET, double their 10-day average

** More than 350,000 Image Sensing shares exchanged hands, four times their 10-day moving average volume

** Up to Wednesday’s close, Digital Ally stock had more than doubled in past 12 months, while Image Sensing had fallen 42 pct (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
