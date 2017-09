April 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co Ltd

* Says sold 59.9 million shares of Western securities for capital gains of 1.25 billion yuan ($201.42 million)

* Says gets approval to issue 3 billion yuan medium-term notes

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FHvnDN; bit.ly/1Hak496

($1 = 6.2060 Chinese yuan renminbi)