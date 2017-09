April 10 (Reuters) - Liaoning Cheng Da Co Ltd

* Says as GF Securities’ biggest shareholder, its stake will drop to 16.9 percent from 21.12 percent after GF’s Hong Kong listing

* Says did not subscribe to GF Securities’ Hong Kong share issue

