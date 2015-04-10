FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDIA WEEKAHEAD-Markets to watch retail inflation data for clues; seen ranged
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

INDIA WEEKAHEAD-Markets to watch retail inflation data for clues; seen ranged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Indian markets to continue to see ranged trading amid lack of major domestic or global triggers

** Retail inflation data due after market hours Monday to set tone for rest of the week

** Markets to take opening cues from February factory data due after markets close on Friday

** The benchmark 10-year bond seen moving in a 7.75 to 7.85 percent range, unless CPI comes sharply off expectations

** The partially convertible rupee seen moving in 62.00 to 62.50 range

** RBI to be monitored after it was seen intervening to prevent rupee gains this week

** NSE index likely to trade between 8,500 and 8,900

** Markets will also await key earnings from heavyweights including TCS and Reliance Industries next week

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH No fixed time: India trade data due between 10th and 17th Mon: March retail inflaiton data due at 5:30 p.m. Tues: Financial markets will remain closed for local holiday

March wholesale price inflation data due at noon

ACC earnings Wed: Fortnightly money supply from RBI Thurs: IndusInd Bank

TCS Fri: Weekly foreign exchange reserves and fortnightly bank credit data at 5 p.m.

Reliance Industries

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.