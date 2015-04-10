FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rhineland-Palatinate adds 250 mln euro to 2025 bond
April 10, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Rhineland-Palatinate,Land of

(Rhineland-Palatinate)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 21,2025

Coupon 0.500 pct

Spread Minus 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & UNI

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000RLP0645

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
