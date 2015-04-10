FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Castellum AB (publ) prices 350 mln SEK 2020 bond
April 10, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Castellum AB (publ) prices 350 mln SEK 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Castellum AB (publ)

Issue Amount 350 million swedish crown

Maturity Date June 17,2020

Coupon 1.58 pct

Payment Date April 17,2015

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank A/S

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006994976

