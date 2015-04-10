New Issue- Castellum AB (publ) prices 350 mln SEK 2020 bond

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Castellum AB (publ)
Issue Amount 350 million swedish crown
Maturity Date June 17,2020
Coupon 1.58 pct
Payment Date April 17,2015
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank A/S
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)