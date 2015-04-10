New Issue-Air France-KLM adds 200 mln euro to Perp bond

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Air France-KLM

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.25 pct

Reoffer price 103.489

Reoffer yield 5.5 pct

Spread 525.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 563.9 bps

Over the 0 pct April 2020, OBL

Payment Date April 17,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French law

Notes The issue size will total 600 million euro when fungible

ISIN FR0012650281

