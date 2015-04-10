New Issue- KFW adds 75 mln turkish lira 2018 bond

April 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower KFW

Issue Amount 75 million turkish lira

Maturity Date March 22, 2018

Coupon 5.750 pct

Issue price 94.0250

Reoffer price 92.40

Yiled 8.8 pct

Payment Date April 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP & DB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN XS0907335599

